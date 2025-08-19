Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbourhood shaken after burglary

Harry and Meghan moved into the 16-bedroom estate after stepping down from royal duties in 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upscale Montecito neighbourhood has been left shaken after a string of burglaries.

The Montecito Journal reported that one burglary took place in a home on Butterfly Lane last month, which is just a seven-minute drive from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Rockbridge Road Street.

The first burglary took place in the early hours of July 19, and the homeowners returned to find their residence “broken into and ransacked.” Just two days later, another burglary took place at a nearby cannabis farm property.

The notorious California neighbourhood is home to multiple celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Orlando Bloom, and Oprah Winfrey — who is Harry and Meghan’s next-door neighbour. Just last week, it was reported that Kendall Jenner had also moved next door to the Sussexes.

Harry and Meghan moved into their beloved 16-bedroom mansion after stepping down from royal duties in 2020, bringing a then-two-year-old Prince Archie with them. The estate is where they welcomed their second-born, Princess Lilibet, now 4.

The With Love, Meghan creator previously opened up about how much the house means to her, with the “calm and healing” environment allowing her to “feel free.”

“We did everything we could to get this house,” she revealed in a 2022 cover story for The Cut.