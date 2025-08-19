Labor Day 2025: Why US honours workers in September, not May

Labor Day 2025: Why U.S. honours workers in September, not May

The United States Labor Day is nearly two weeks away and for this year (2025), it’ll be celebrated on September 1, Monday.

The federal holiday is observed every year on the first Monday of September in honour of American workers, whose contributions and achievements have played a major role in the U.S.’s development.

According to CBS News, families and friends also gather to celebrate the official ending of summer on this three-day weekend.

Labor Day in the United States (U.S.) is different from International Workers’ Day, celebrated worldwide in May.

History of U.S. Labor Day:

The day to celebrate the workers’ achievements and contributions was signed into law in 1894 by President Grover Cleveland.

It came into being after years of struggle, strikes and protests by American workers to secure better job conditions.

President Grover Cleveland

Prior to the introduction of the labor laws in the 20th century, the labor force in the U.S. worked over 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

As of June 2025, about 170 million people are part of the American civilian workforce.

There is no federal limit to the hours a person can work, the laws now direct the employers to pay the labor minimum wage which varies across different states.

170 million people are part of the American civilian workforce

In most of the states, the minimum wage is still stuck at the 2009 federal rate of $7.25, however, 15 states took revolutionary steps in July 2025 to raise the minimum wage for workers.

As Labor Day is now an official federal holiday, government offices remain closed on the day.

Why does U.S. Labor Day differ from the rest of the world?

The U.S. celebrates Labor Day in September instead of International Workers Day on May 1 with the rest of the world because it wanted to distance itself from the radical elements associated with May 1 celebrations.

One of the most prominent phenomena was the Haymarket Affair that prompted U.S. to create a separate holiday to honour American workers.

Artwork depicting Haymarket Affair

The Haymarket affair was a violent confrontation between labor protesters and police that happened in Chicago, on May 4, 1886. It stemmed from a strike for an eight-hour workday.

International Labour Day, also known as May Day, was first celebrated on May 1, 1889, to commemorate the Haymarket affair and the fight for an eight-hour workday.