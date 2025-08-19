Alcaraz wins Cincinnati Open as Sinner's illness forces retirement: All action in images here

Carlos Alcaraz won his sixth title of the season at the Cincinnati Open on Monday after fierce rival Jannik Sinner was forced to retire just 23 minutes into their championship-match clash.

Looking out of sorts in the sweltering heat, defending champion Sinner called for the doctor after surrendering a 0-5 lead in the opening set, but he was unable to continue.

With his 22nd tour-level trophy, Alcaraz also strengthened his push for Year-End No.1 presented by PIF - an honor he last held in 2022. He leads Sinner by 1,890 points in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin.

1 Carlos Alcaraz claimed the ATP Cincinnati Open crown after reigning champion Jannik Sinner was forced to retire in the opening set due to illness.

2 Carlos Alcaraz consoled Jannik Sinner after he retired from their match during the Cincinnati Open.

3 Carlos Alcaraz collected his third Masters 1000 title of the season, having won in Monte Carlo and Rome.

4 Jannik Sinner, who looked uncomfortable early on under sweltering heat, pulled out after 23 minutes of play.

5 Meeting in the final for the fourth time this year and first since Wimbledon, Sinner fell behind 5-0 in the first set with nine inforced errors.

6 Carloz Alcaraz, who is ranked No.2 now holds a 9-5 advantage in his matchups with the Italian.

7 Jannik Sinner said in an on-court interview afterwards he had started feeling ill on Sunday (August 17, 2025) and his condition worsened overnight.

After winning his third ATP Masters 1000 title of the season, following triumphs in Monte-Carlo and Rome, Alcaraz extended his winning streak at that level to 17 matches. A stride that speaks volumes for the golden days ahead!