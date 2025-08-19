Britney Spears, Pamela Anderson strongly react to Taylor Swift’s new album

Britney Spears and Pamela Anderson have recently shared strong reaction to Taylor Swift’s new album.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that the Toxic crooner allegedly accused the Cruel Summer singer of “borrowing from iconic stage wardrobe with acknowledgment”.

An insider claimed that Britney “even feels she should have a credit in the liner notes of the album”.

Another source mentioned that the Baywatch actress also expressed her frustration with Taylor, saying, that the singer’s new era seems to echo the look and mood of her 2024 movie, The Last Showgirl.

A first source noted that both Britney and Pamela “feel they have not been properly acknowledged”.

Moreover, a confidante of Britney pointed out that the pop icon “isn't saying Taylor can't be inspired by her but when you lift something so specific, you give credit”.

“Britney worked with Bob Mackie on that look, and it's a piece of pop history. To see it repackaged without so much as a nod feels wrong,” said an insider.

A second source close to Pamela remarked that the actress “put her heart into The Last Showgirl. The colour palette, the vintage Vegas aesthetic, it's all over Taylor's new visuals”.

“Pamela isn't angry at the inspiration, but she believes recognition is deserved,” continued an insider.

Meanwhile, sources added that credits in the “liner notes for Pamela and Britney would be the classy thing to do”.

“Taylor is an artist who knows the power of visual storytelling. But in this business, influence and homage walk a fine line. Britney and Pamela just want that line to include recognition for their influences,” concluded an industry mole.