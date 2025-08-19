



Prince Andrew's pals come forward to reveal bombshell secrets

Prince Andrew gave new tension to King Charles as more people were willing to come forward and expose shocking secrets.

For the unversed, Andrew Lownie recently released a book titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

In the biography, he explored various controversial topics involving the Duke of York and his wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Now, in conversation with the Mail, he revealed that several pals of the Duke of York expressed their desire to share more stories, which could definitely be humiliating for the royal family.

He said, "The amazing and astonishing thing that's happened since Entitled came out is that people have come forward in droves with more stories to tell about Prince Andrew."

Lownie, "Those who felt they couldn't speak to me before have now changed their mind or have realised they've been covering things up for him out of misplaced loyalty."

These comments came after Prince Andrew joined King Charles in Balmoral for their annual summer holidays.

As per royal expert Richard Eden, "King Charles invites Prince Andrew to Balmoral but keeps his distance from beleaguered brother."