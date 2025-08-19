Melania Trump’s letter to Vladimir Putin goes viral: Here's why?

First Lady Melania Trump has once again made headlines with her letter that has gone viral after it was made public.

When AI drafted letter lands First Lady in trouble!

Once Melania Trump’s letter to Vladimir Putin was published, many started to question whether it was generated using AI.

Grok, X’s AI chatbot, concluded that the contents were “85 percent AI-drafted, with minor human edits for tone.”

Following Donald Trump’s summit talks with Vladmir Putin in Alaska, the White House made the letter public that was sent from first lady Melania Trump to Putin.

What did the letter say about?

In the letter, hand-delivered by Donald Trump, Melania Trump vouched for the plight of children to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The letter reads: “Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic courtyard or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger.”

She continued: “In today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them - a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future. Mr. Putin you can single handedly restore their melodic laughter. In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone - you serve humanity itself.”

The letter concluded with a hope for peace: “Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time.”

The backlash

As soon as, it went viral online, critics quickly pointed out that the letter was not only vague about the children Melania Trump was referring to, and many raised questions whether the letter was AI-generated.

Democratic strategist Keith Edwards wrote on X that the letter “says a whole lot of nothing” and that it “many have been written by AI.”

One account asked Grok, X’s AI chatbot, for its final words on whether the correspondence was produced by AI.

The bot responded that the contents were “likely 85 percent AI-drafted, with minor human edits for tone.”

Has Melania Trump been surrounded by AI controversy before?

Well, this isn’t the first time that first lady Melania Trump has made headlines regarding the use of AI.

Just for a throwback, she landed in trouble when made the announcement about her upcoming audiobook of her memoir, she wrote on X that “Melania” would be narrated by artificial intelligence, instead of her own voice.

“Let the future of publishing begin,” she wrote on X, adding, “I’m honored to bring you Melania - The AI Audiobook- narrated entirely using AI in my own voice.”