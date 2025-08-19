Naomi announces pregnancy gives up WWE Women World Championship title

WWE superstar and Women’s World Champion Naomi announced her pregnancy and gave up the title on the August 18 edition of Monday Night Raw.

The announcement came after the champion was not medically cleared to fight against Iyo Sky. The title match was scheduled on August 11 but was cancelled.

WWE posted on its official handle on X, “THERE IS A BABY ON BOARD!” and congratulated Trinity Fatu and her husband Jimmy Uso.

The couple has been married since 2014 and is expecting their first child. She is the stepmother of Uso’s two children and expressed a desire to have more babies with her husband.

They gave the latest news on the What’s Your Story Podcast with Stephanie McMahon. Jimmy Uso enthusiastically stated, “We need y’all to proceed with caution because there is a baby on board.”

The WWE universe took to their social media handles, congratulating the champion.

Becky Lynch, who also relinquished her championship due to pregnancy in 2020, reacted humorously. She said, “How irresponsible getting pregnant as a champion.”

Triple H wrote on X, “Couldn’t be happier for @TheTrinity_Fatu & Jimmy @WWEUsos! Some things matter more than championships.”

Naomi reportedly makes $130,000 from WWE each year.

Soon after the podcast, Naomi came to ring and refused to give the title to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, saying she “isn’t giving him shi**t.”

She addressed other women in the locker room as well: “All of y’all in the locker room should be thanking one person. They should be thanking Big Jim. Without him, they know they wouldn’t have had a chance taking this title off of me.”

Naomi promised about her return, stating, “This isn’t the end. I’ll be back to take over again.”

The 37-year-old WWE star held the Women’s World Championship title for 36 days.

Naomi reportedly makes $130,000 from WWE each year.