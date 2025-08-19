King Charles receives bad news in Balmoral

King Charles orders to minimise the risk amid tense situation at royal family residence

King Charles III, who's currently in Balmoral with the royal family, is putting on a brave face while dealing with several crises despite his health challenges.

The 76-year-old monarch has received a bad news about the royal family's residence during his visit to Scotland, where he received a grand welcome.

The monarch's Norfolk estate is reportedly suffering from a surge in wasps, with tourists being warned to take extra care while visiting Sandringham House.

The royal residence has been hit by unusually high numbers of the insects during what experts are calling a bumper summer for wasps.

A royal insider has claimed that the monarch, who's being kept aware of the situation, has urged the staff to take all precautionary steps to minimise the risks.

"The King has ordered that all necessary measures be taken to keep visitors stress-free. He's monitoring the situation because he loves his people and wants them to fully enjoy the moment," a royal aide has confirmed.

The measures come as Sandringham continues to welcome streams of tourists through its house and gardens during the busy summer season.

A source explained that while the King is known for his passion for nature, staff are mindful of the dangers posed by too many wasps in public spaces.

It emerges amid reports that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie joined the King at Balmoral on Friday in a huge show of support.