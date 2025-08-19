SUV smashes into food vloggers NinaUnrated, Patrick Blackwood during burger review

Nina Santiago known as NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood were filming while eating food in a Houston restaurant window side sitting area when a SUV crashed directly into the glass of the window causing injuries to the food star.
The duo uploaded the tragic incident video on their youtube channel, Unrated Ex Files, and later a specific clip went viral on social media from video on August 18, 2025.
Santiago turned to official Instagram and revealed: “This experience showed me who truly matters; life’s too short for grudges or anger.”
The bulldozing vehicle injured food content creators as broken glass pieces hit Blackwood's face while Santiago sustained minor injuries on face and right arm.
Restaurant staff were seen stunnedd in the video on this jaw-dropping moment before they rushed to provide first aid to the affectees.
Food stars were admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment and stitches on wounds.
Later Ninaunderated shared a detailed video with fans about how it happened, from the catastophic moment till the end. They are now discharged from the hospital.
