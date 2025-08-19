Princess Kate never ‘left out’ Prince Harry despite claims of bitter feud

Prince Harry is no longer on speaking terms with Prince William and Princess Kate, but there was once a time when they were all part of a close-knit ‘little gang’.

The Duke of Sussex previously mentioned in his memoir Spare that that he “loved” his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, and he “felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister [he] never had and always wanted”.

Harry’s book also detailed how a friction between Meghan and Kate led the feud which the royals and the Sussexes are still having a hard time recovering from.

Although, before the bitter feud tore the gang apart, there was a time when Harry shared a very close friendship with Kate Middleton, even when Prince William was away. In a forthcoming book by a former royal butler, the ex-staffer offers a rare insight into the relationship of the royals.

Grant Harrold, who was the butler for the then-Prince Charles, revealed in, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, Harry and Kate used to go out together all the time.

“They involved him. He used to go out with Kate. William would be away and Kate and Harry would be off doing stuff together,” the excerpt read. “They’d go shopping together, they’d go to pubs together. […] I think when people say ‘oh he was left out’, he really wasn’t.”

He continued, “But also he was with Chelsy [Davy, the Prince’s former girlfriend]. Chelsy was always around. And Chelsy and Kate got on really well.”

Despite Harry’s claims of a simmering discord between him and his elder brother, Grant claimed the brothers were “so close”.

He said, “The banter was great. They used to go around being silly with each other and winding each other up, jumping out at their dad from corners and making him laugh. It was just like a family.”

Despite the distance and the widening rift, there were reports that suggested Kate was playing the role of a mediator and making efforts to ease the tension between Harry and William.

As Harry has extended an olive branch to the Prince and Princess of Wales, it remains to be seen if there is a glimmer of hope that the gang could once again come together.