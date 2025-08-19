Kate Middleton receives special title after Palace confirms major news

Princess Kate garnered praise for fulfilling a key life role after Kensington Palace confirmed the Wales family's life-changing decision.
The Princess of Wales left a lasting impression on Panthea Parker, who is part of the new reality series, The Real Housewives of London.
In conversation with Hello! Magazine, the television personality showered praises on the future Queen for being a dedicated mother to her and Prince William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while managing official royal engagements.
Panthea, who is also a mom, revealed that her son's school often plays "rugby and football" against her son's school team.
Woman & Home reported, she shared, "I see her quite a few times because my son’s school plays against her son’s school."
"So they play rugby and football against each other, so we’re always at her school or my school. I do see her a lot but not to talk to, just from afar," Panthea added.
The TV star dubbed Catherine "so classy and so lovely," while revealing that she has never got a chance to talk to her but observes from a distance.
It is pertinent to note that Kate Middleton received special titles after her and William's spokesperson announced that they are moving to Forest Lodge in Windsor later this year.
King Charles III officially begins the Royal Family's annual retreat to Balmoral Castle without the Duke of Sussex
Prince William, Harry's rift is causing much trouble for the royal family and their friends
The author of Prince Andrew's bombshell book reveals name of next royal he will write about
The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand continues to promote its latest product available for a 'limited time'
Why the Waleses’ 2022 move was just a 'trial period' for family life in Windsor
Queen Margrethe unveils new vestment design at Viborg Cathedral