Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes Vancouver Island

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded near Vancouver Island

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded at 7:17 p.m. local time on Monday evening, August 18, 2025, around 70 kilometres west of Victoria on Vancouver Island.

According to Earthquake Canada, the tremor was “lightly felt”, and there have been no reported injuries or damages.

The epicentre was roughly 18 kilometres southeast of Port Renfrew, British Columbia. The depth was 35 kilometres.

On February 24, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Port Alice, located on the northwest side of Vancouver Island.

Sources like Earthquake Canada suggested staying calm and waiting for the shaking to stop, then count to 60 before getting up. Wear protective clothing and put on shoes.

It is recommended to move carefully while checking for unstable objects above and around you.

The Pacific Northwest, including Vancouver, is a seismically active area due to the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

Report to Earthquake Canada and do not call 9-1-1 for earthquakes.

The region experiences hundreds of earthquakes every year. The recent event is a reminder of the seismic risk in the area due to the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

Is 3.5 a strong earthquake?

No, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake is not that strong. It is often felt and rarely causes any damage.