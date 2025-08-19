Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes Vancouver Island

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded at 7:17 p.m. local time on Monday evening, August 18, 2025, around 70 kilometres west of Victoria on Vancouver Island.
According to Earthquake Canada, the tremor was “lightly felt”, and there have been no reported injuries or damages.
The epicentre was roughly 18 kilometres southeast of Port Renfrew, British Columbia. The depth was 35 kilometres.
The tremor on Monday night was preceded by a 5.4 magnitude seismic event near Sechelt, B.C., on February 21. After some days, on February 24, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Port Alice, located on the northwest side of Vancouver Island.
Sources like Earthquake Canada suggested staying calm and waiting for the shaking to stop, then count to 60 before getting up. Wear protective clothing and put on shoes.
It is recommended to move carefully while checking for unstable objects above and around you.
Report to Earthquake Canada and do not call 9-1-1 for earthquakes.
The Pacific Northwest, including Vancouver, is a seismically active area due to the Cascadia Subduction Zone.
The region experiences hundreds of earthquakes every year. The recent event is a reminder of the seismic risk in the area due to the Cascadia Subduction Zone.
No, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake is not that strong. It is often felt and rarely causes any damage.
South African scientists have launched the Rhisotope Project
Soho House is to be taken over by the group of investors including Ashton Kutcher
Dubai Astronomy Group share timings and explains why you can't miss this lunar eclipse
Hong Kong’s national security case moves to final submission
More than 40 people went missing and around 10 people are rescued after accident in Nigeria’s Sokoto
Scientists are studying how odours can help diagnose cancers, brain injuries, and infections