Meet 90-year-old women who dives into depths of ocean without oxygen

A group of South Korean women has baffled the scientific community with their ability to dive into the depths of the ocean without any kind of breathing equipment.

The group known as Haenyeo or “women of the sea” dive into depths of the ocean, up to 65 feet, over 100 times a day to collect sea food.

The island of Jeju, found 80km off the coast of Korea, is home to this group of all female divers.

It has been revealed that these females start training as teens and continue to work until they are 90.

According to researchers these “real-life mermaids” possess the ability to hold their breath for more than two minutes at a time.

They spend almost 56 per cent of their time under water, which is more than sea otters and sea lions.

A study analyzed the behaviour and physiology of the women aged 62 to 80 belonging to Haenyo. It was published in Current Biology.

Tools normally used to study wild marine mammals behaviours were used to study the women’s diving, swimming behaviour, heart rates and blood oxygen levels.

The lead author of the study, from University of St Andrews Dr Chris McKnight, said, “The Haenyo are just incredible humans. Their diving abilities are known to be exceptional, but being able to measure both their behaviour and physiology while they go about their daily diving routine is really unique.”

The study found that the women, despite their age, spend more than 10 hours diving per day and most astonishing is that they recover for only “nine” seconds above water before plunging again.

Due to their exceptional abilities UNESCO has recognised the group as Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Since most of the divers are above 60 years of age, so it makes the group endangered as experts fear the Haenyeo might completely die in the next 20 years.