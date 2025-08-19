Northern Lights visible tonight: 15 US States could see Aurora Borealis amid Geomagnetic Storms

The northern lights could illuminate skies overnight on August 19, 2025. With nice temperature and clear skies, it is possible to see them across 15 states.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast, a fast-moving stream of solar wind may spark geomagnetic storm conditions, and subsequently trigger visible auroras across several states.
Meanwhile predictions were made that there is a chance of minor(G1) geomagnetic storm conditions, with further possible aurora enhancement in coming days.
While a large coronal hole is currently facing the surface of Earth and ejecting a fast-moving stream of solar wind. These holes are open in regions in the sun’s magnetic field which allow solar winds to escape more easily.
High speed solar wind is forecasted to come across Earth’s magnetic field, raising the potential of sparking minor geomagnetic storm conditions.
The northern lights are specifically visible between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. According to the 3-day forecast by the Space Prediction Center, the best time to see this storm is likely between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
States that could see the northern lights tonight
It has been observed that auroras can be highly unpredictable, and it is recommended to have a good view to the north, and a little bit of luck essential for catching a glimpse of the lights.
Following States would be able to see northern lights
It is recommended to download a space weather application that provides aurora forecast based on your location.
