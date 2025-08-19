Beatrice, Eugenie to reunite with King after ‘mortifying’ Andrew scandal

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are set to reunite with the royal family for the first time after both of their parents were thrown into the headlines once again.

King Charles’s two nieces will be arriving in Scotland for the annual summer royal tradition, where all the members of the royal family with gather. Apart from taking a break from the royal duties, these gatherings are also meant to review the next set of plans and discuss important issues.

In an unprecedented move, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have already arrived in Scotland and Beatrice and Eugenie are expected to arrive soon with their families.

The news comes just after a report revealed that Beatrice and Eugenie are “keeping distance” from their father following the release of historian Andrew Lownie’s book, Entitled.

The royal biographer details Andrew’s debaucheries, illicit financial dealings and a full breakdown of his friendship with the convicted paedophile, Jeffery Epstein.

A source close to the family previously told The Mail that the princesses are “utterly mortified” by the claims made in the book and are forced to “keep a distance” from their father.

Meanwhile, royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed that the girls are going through a “very difficult” and “horrid” time with all the headlines making round.

She noted that Beatrice and Eugenie have not come out in defence of their father because they feel it “wouldn’t benefit them in any way” to ward off the allegations.

Another insider close to the royal sisters claimed to The Daily Beast that they are “innocent victims” and “collateral damage” in the biography of their father.

It is possible that the princesses would be hoping to hold audience with the monarch to find a solution to the crisis situation and take measure to protect their family. Despite the damaging claims against their father, the girls still love their father.