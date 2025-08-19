Naomi Watts reacts emotionally to son Sasha moving to college

Naomi Watts on son Sasha's college move

Naomi Watts is navigating a bittersweet milestone as her eldest child heads off to college.

The actress, 56, shared her emotions while helping son Sasha, whom she co-parents with ex Liev Schreiber, move into the University of Southern California.

The 18-year-old is officially joining USC’s School of Dramatic Arts.

Source: Instagram

On August 18, Watts posted a heartfelt update on Instagram, admitting the moment hit her hard.

“Step #1,” she wrote, adding, “Already balling!” In the photo, she leaned on Sasha’s shoulder while holding him close, surrounded by luggage and even their family pup, capturing the raw emotion of the big day.

Another snap showed Sasha embracing his 16-year-old sister Kai, who clung to her brother as he prepared to start this next chapter.

Schreiber, 56, also shared his pride while acknowledging the difficulty of letting his son go.

Posting a picture with Sasha on August 17, he reflected, “Starting to feel the pull. Gonna miss my ride or die.”

He continued with a moving tribute, writing, “Having said that, USC is gonna get one of the deepest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful boys I have ever known.”

Sasha himself first revealed his plans back in April through a post on the USC Class of 2029 Instagram page.

Source: Instagram

“Hey I’m Sasha and I’m from New York City,” he wrote at the time.

“I’m [100 percent] committed to the BFA in Acting at USC and so excited. I love acting, soccer, surfing, skating, cooking, and partying. I’m looking to meet new friends and find a roommate so if we have any similar interests or not reach out!”

For Watts and Schreiber, it’s a mix of pride and heartache as they watch their son step into adulthood.

For Sasha, it’s the beginning of a journey that combines his passion for the arts with a brand-new college experience.