King Charles' former butler disputes Prince Harry's claims about Camilla in the Duke's memoir 'Spare'

King Charles III’s former butler is painting a very different picture of the monarch’s romance with Queen Camilla than the one Prince Harry described in Spare.

In his upcoming memoir, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life of Royal Service, Grant Harrold recalls his seven years working for Charles, calling him “a very gentle” man. Harrold noted that when he first joined the household, Charles, 76, and Camilla, 78, were not yet living together, though they spent much of their time as a couple.

“There was no police protection or anything. I remember one time turning up at [her house] at night — [Charles] asked me to take something to her,” Harrold wrote in an excerpt published by The Telegraph. “I remember getting there and she opened the window upstairs and looked down and went, ‘Who’s there?!’ I went, ‘It’s Grant!’ She said, ‘Grant, what the hell are you doing here at this time?’”

Harrold claims the pair’s relationship was warm and without tension in the family. He remembered Charles looking “the happiest” he’d ever seen on his 2005 wedding day, with William and Harry even decorating the couple’s car with “Just Married.”

“As they drove off through the arches to cheers, the boys raced after the car,” he recalled.

That account clashes with Harry’s own. In Spare, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he and William told their father: “‘We support you,’ we said. ‘We endorse Camilla,’ we said. ‘Just please don’t marry her. Just be together, Pa.’”

Harrold, however, insists the foursome “got on so well,” leaving him baffled by Harry’s version of events.

The Royal Butler is due out next month.