Prince William makes move to give his kids 'stability he missed' with Harry

Prince William and Princess Kate along with their children are relocating to Forest Lodge at Windsor

Prince William has a bittersweet motive behind his and Princess Kate’s decision to move into the Forest Lodge with their three young children.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ decision to relocate from Adelaide Cottage to the nearby Forest Lodge with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, is rooted in William’s own childhood experiences with his now-estranged brother, Prince Harry.

“After a childhood spent shuffling between the homes of his quarrelling parents, William is determined to give his family the stability he missed,” she wrote in The i Paper on August 17.

For William and Harry, growing up meant splitting time between Kensington Palace, Highgrove, Sandringham, and Balmoral after Charles and Diana’s separation in 1992. Those years of constant change are said to have left a mark on William, shaping the way he wants to raise his own children.

The family has been living in the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage for the past three years, and were reportedly “testing” whether Windsor “worked for them as a family,” per a previous report by The Sun.

Luckily, they have found that their kids are “thriving” at Windsor, especially given its close vicinity to their Lambrook School, which has also allowed William and Kate to be more “hands on” parents.

A source further told the outlet “this move is for the long-term. They see [the Forest Lodge] as their forever home.”