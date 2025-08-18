Harry's tribute stands in stark contrast to Philip's blunt take on Sussex wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding affair was the talk of the town when the couple tied the knot on 19 May 2018, at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

While many were delighted to see them begin a new chapter in their lives, some reportedly had reservations about the nuptials including Harry's grandfather Prince Philip.

According to a new book, Prince Philip did not hide his true feeling about the wedding.

Once the service concluded, the newlyweds embarked on a carriage ride around Windsor while the rest of the royals filed out of the chapel to head to the castle for a formal reception.

According to The Telegraph, former royal butler Grant Harrold in his upcoming book, called The Royal Butler My remarkable life of Royal Service, claimed that as they left the church, Harry's grandfather Philip turned to the Queen and told her 'Thank f*** that's over.'

For those unversed, Harrold worked for King Charles at his Highgrove estate for seven years between 2004 and 2011.

This revelation comes shortly after Prince Harry sent a personal letter in tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, which was laid at the National Memorial following Friday's VJ Day service attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

For context, Harry asked a friendly to discreetly place the letter and a wreath at the Burma Star Memorial in Staffordshire.