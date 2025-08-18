Royal family member charged with rape, sexual assault after investigation

A member of the royal family has been charged with rape, domestic violence, assault and other crimes after a year-long investigation that uncovered a pattern of disturbing behaviour.

The son of Norway's crown princess on Monday was charged with four counts of rape following a police probe.

Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Crown Prince Haakon, is expected to stand trial early next year and could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of the most serious charges, a prosecutor said on Monday.

The 28-year-old faced 32 counts in total, including four counts of rape, four of sexual assault and two of bodily harm.

Prosecutors allege the offences took place over several years, with some incidents said to have occurred while women were asleep.

The royal is also accused of violent behaviour towards former partners, including ex-girlfriend and reality TV star Nora Haukland.

Presenting the indictment, State Attorney Sturla Henriksbø said: "This case is very serious. Rape and violence in close relationships are very serious acts that can leave lasting traces and destroy lives."

He added that Hoiby’s position as a member of the royal family should not mean that he receives special treatment or leniency under the law.