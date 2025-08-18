Prince Harry's moving tribute for Prince Philip sparks hope of healing royal rift

Prince Harry's latest touching gesture has been praised by a royal commentator, described it as a clear move towards reconciliation with his family.

The Duke of Sussex made a noticeable move by sending a personal letter in tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, which was laid at the National Memorial following Friday's VJ Day service attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

For context, Harry asked a friendly to discreetly place the letter and a wreath at the Burma Star Memorial in Staffordshire.

Photo credits: GB News

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Duke 'cleary sees' his latest move as a step towards negotiation with the firm.

'It's a touching gesture,' Fitzwilliams said, praising Harry's approach.

'This was appropriately handled. It is clear that Prince Harry was fond of his grandfather.'

However, Fitzwilliams also noted that the Duke of Sussex may be 'regretting' not being able to attend the ceremony.

'That is likely to be a regret especially as it is likely to be the last VJ Day commemoration which veterans will be attending,' the commentator observed.

Harry tribute to Prince Philip read: 'For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign.'

He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you, of the shared hardships, the bonds forged, and the legacy you leave.'

For those unversed, the late Duke of Edinburgh served in Royal Navy throughout the Second World War.