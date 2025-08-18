Prince Harry, William could be sidelined by King Charles' godson?

Prince William, Harry's rift is causing much trouble for the royal family and their friends

Prince William and Prince Harry's ongoing rift is causing much trouble for the royal family and their friends, casting dark cloud over royal celebration.

A mutual friend of the two royal brothers is said to be in trouble about sending them an invitation for a joyous royal occasion.

It seems as The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex's feud could overshadow the baptism of the daughter of their close personal friend.

Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, is a new father to daughter Cosima, with wife Olivia Henson. The couple welcomed their first child in July 2025.

King Charles's godson reportedly wants both William and Harry to take part in his daughter's baptism. However, the royal is "still considering" whether to ask Harry to be a godfather, while it "is understood" a decision regarding William has already been made.

Grosvenor is the only of their friends chosen as a godparent by both, to Prince George, 12, and Prince Archie, six. However, William and Harry's feud has affected some of their mutual friendships.

Grosvenor was previously caught in the crosshairs of the two brothers' personal issues. William was an usher at the duke's 2024 wedding, but Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, did not attend the event.

At that time, The Times quoted a mutual friend of William and Harry, stating, "It's incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both."

Now, it's being speculated that the Duke would sideline both the royals, shielding the joyful celebration and happy family moments from being overshadowed by their feud.

William and Harry's relationship has reportedly been frosty for the past five years.