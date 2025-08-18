As Ever celebrates 'our founder' Meghan Markle's 'favourite pour': Watch

As Ever celebrates 'our founder' Meghan Markle's 'favourite pour'

As Ever is raising a glass to its founder, Meghan Markle.

Almost two months after launching its new vintage Napa Valley rosé, the brand spotlighted the Duchess of Sussex’s “favourite pour” in a new Instagram post.

On Sunday, August 18, As Ever’s official Instagram page shared a clip showing the pale pink wine being poured into a glass.

“Cheers to summer’s final sips. Fill your glass with our founder’s favourite pour, available for a limited time,” the lifestyle brand wrote in the caption.

The rosé, described as “delicately balanced, with soft notes of stone fruit,” is priced at £22 a bottle and sold in bundles of three, six, or twelve. While last month’s 2023 vintage quickly sold out, the 2024 release is still available to fans across the U.S., with stock levels showing the brand’s ability to meet demand this time around.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told Express.co.uk that this is actually a positive sign for As Ever.

“I think it’s a good thing that the new wine drop hasn’t sold out yet – it shows that they have solved the problem with stock issues – no one wants to come and buy something that’s constantly sold out!” he explained.

According to Ede, this steady availability reflects a growing and sustainable business model: “This shows that the team is committed to increasing the amount of product they have on sale and allows fans and consumers to purchase the product.”