Watch: Saudi hero averts petrol station inferno by driving burning truck away

A Saudi man named Maher Fahd Al Dalbahi became the epitome of courage and humanity when he drove the burning truck away from a petrol station in Dawadmi Riyadh Province, narrowly preventing potential fire disaster.

The unfortunate incident happened when a fire broke out in a truck loaded with animal feed near a petrol station.

As the rising flames began to threaten nearby fuel tanks, people and surroundings, Al Dalbahi sprang into action and steered the burning truck away.

While talking, Al Dalbahi recalled the dreadful moment, “I was on my way to my village, Al Salihiya, and had stopped at a nearby shop when I saw the truck engulfed in flames after its driver was unable to control the fire.”

“All I thought about was saving the station and the people there. I climbed onto the burning truck and drove it to a safe distance from fuel tanks,” he said while discussing how the blaze dangerously came close to tanks.

The heroic act of a Saudi man took the internet by storm. The users praised her act of bravery and others prayed for his safety.