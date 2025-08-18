George, Charlotte and Louis trade up as Wales family plans new move

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are flourishing in Windsor life as the Prince and Princess of Wales prepare to take the next step in their family journey.

Later this year, William and Kate will leave behind the cosy confines of Adelaide Cottage for the more expansive Forest Lodge, a Grade II-listed residence set within Windsor Great Park.

The couple’s initial relocation from Kensington Palace to Windsor in 2022 was viewed as a “trial run” to test whether the area suited their needs.

With the children now thriving at Lambrook School and the family firmly embedded in local life, the Waleses appear ready to make Windsor their longterm base.

The relocation marks a step up for them, the eight-bedroom, three storey property boasts a chandelier-lit ballroom, Venetian windows, a tennis court, and sweeping grounds which is a clear contrast to their current four-bedroom cottage.

Local residents have already described the shift as a “step up” for the family, who first settled in Windsor in 2022.

An insider revealed Gb News that their move to Adelaide Cottage was “designed to test a new location and see if it worked for them as a family” a test they’ve clearly passed.

The future king is keen to maintain that routine even after ascending the throne, which is why Forest Lodge, part of the Crown Estate since 1829 and extensively renovated in 2001 at a cost of £1.5 million, is being seen as the family’s long-term base.

Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing for their next big move and they’ll be footing the bill themselves.

The couple will pay a market rent for Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, though the exact figure will remain under wraps for commercial reasons.

Planning permission has been granted for a limited number of internal and external renovations, with all costs to be covered privately by the royal couple.