Prince William, Princess Kate to pay rent for Forest Lodge amid festive market concerns

Princess Kate and Prince William's new decision to move house could compelled a Christmas tree market, popular, with thousands of Britons, to be relocated, according to a local in the area.

It all began with the major development that the Prince and Princess of Wales have made a calculative decision for their family as they prepare for a “fresh start” in their new home, Forest Lodge.

There is also speculation that Prince William may not choose Buckingham Palace as his residence when he becomes King, inside sources have claimed.

The move is said to be welcomed in the area despite the possibility of changes in the area to accommodate the royals.

One local told the Mail that a popular Christmas market may need to be moved due to its close proximity to William and Kate's new home.

They said: 'Thousand of people from are the area come to buy home-grown Windsor trees each year. I think most are excited to see their new neighbours.'

It is reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales will pay a market rent for Forest Lodge.

The building work has already begun ahead of the Wales family moving in by the end of 2025.