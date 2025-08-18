Prince Harry secretly delivers letter at memorial led by King Charles: Read

Prince Harry's friend waited for the King and Queen to leave before delivering the Duke's tribute

Prince Harry attempted to fly under the radar to pay his respects at the national VJ Day remembrance service in Staffordshire led by King Charles.

On Friday, August 15, the Royal Family led the nation in honouring veterans and their families who served in the second World War, marking 80 years since Japan officially surrendered to the allies. And even though Harry wasn’t physically present, he made sure to play his part.

GB News reported on Monday, August 18, that the Duke of Sussex managed to leave a deeply personal tribute in secret. He had instructed a friend to wait until the King and Queen leave so as to not draw attention, and quietly deliver the letter and a wreath at the Burma Star Memorial.

In the letter, Harry, 40, honoured his late grandfather, Prince Philip, husband of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Addressed to the “Forgotten Army,” the letter read, "On this 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we pause to remember the day the guns finally fell silent across the world, the true end of the Second World War. We also pause to recognise you, the men and women of the 'Forgotten Army,' whose courage and endurance in the Far East campaign were anything but forgettable."

Harry continued: "For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war."

Harry closed his message with gratitude, signing it: "Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex."

Credits: GB News

The Duke, who served 10 years in the British Army, has often described Prince Philip as "a man of service, honour and great humour."