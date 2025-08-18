Coastal flood advisory: Cape Map residents warned of evening high tide danger

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory at 4:45 a.m. on Monday, August 18, 2025, warning of half-foot inundation in Cape May County with road closures and dangerous rip currents possible.

As described by the weather service: “Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.”

The weather service warned: “At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deep water.”

The authorities also ask residents to avoid unnecessary travel and if travel is required “allow extra time as some roads may be closed.”

“Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help,” states the weather service.

A coastal flood advisory is also in effect for Queens and Nassau County from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on August 18, 2025 with minor flooding possible near shorelines.

As a safety precaution, experts advise residents in flood-prone zones to move to higher ground, if in flood-prone zone, avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, and evacuate if necessary.