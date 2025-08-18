King Charles receives upsetting news about beloved family member

King Charles' worries are not ending anytime soon, as another key royal figure's secrets are set to be made public.

These days, Prince Andrew has been making it to the headlines after Andrew Lownie dropped a bombshell book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

The author made severe allegations against the Duke of York and his wife, Sarah Ferguson, diving deep into his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his indecent tapes, arrogant attitude with the royal staff, and the list goes on.

It is not a hidden fact that Andrew brought shame to the royal family with his back-to-back scandals.

Now, in conversation with the Mail, Lownie revealed that the next royal figure on whom he is writing a book is Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

He said, "I've put in all the FOIs [Freedom of Information requests] for a Prince Philip book already."

The royal expert added, "I'm told a great deal of time after his death was spent by those in his employment burning all his papers, but I'm working very hard to get what I can."

Lownie shared that he has access to Prince Philip's school report, which was kept classified for 100 years.

He said, "Times are changing; they do need to start declassifying more and more records for the royals. People expect more transparency from the monarchy now."

It is quite early to say what could be the context of a book about the late Prince Philip, but it would be upsetting for the monarch if the biography creates unnecessary drama about the late royal's life.