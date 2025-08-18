NOAA hurricane hunters capture stunning footage inside Hurricane Erin's eye

The National Hurricane Center confirmed that Hurricane Erin has regained category 4 status with 130 mph winds marking it as one of the fastest intensifying storms in Atlantic history.

The hurricane is located 1,000 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Erin has intensified extremely rapidly as meteorologists marked it as a Category 1 with 75 mph winds on August 15, 2025, and then as a Category 5 with 160 mph winds within just 24 hours.

It marks Hurricane Erin as one of the fastest transformations ever recorded.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) hurricane hunters captured breathtaking footage inside Hurricane Erin’s eye, unveiling the terrifying power of the storm and the eerie calm at its center.

The video clearly shows the aircraft piercing through the Category 4 hurricane’s violent eyewall before emerging into the surreal, stadium-like eye where sunlight streams through the cylindrical cloud formation.

Although meteorologists predicted that Hurricane Erin would curve away from the U.S. mainland, its size is expanding double or triple as it moves northwest, generating dangerous rip currents along Eastern Seaboard beaches starting on Monday, August 18, 2025.

While the core of Erin will pass through the north of Puerto Rico and into the open Atlantic, its outer bands have already dumped heavy rain on the island, leaving 100,000 without power.

In addition, it is expected that Erin may cause rainfall of up to 6 inches which may trigger flash floods in Turks and Caicos and the eastern Bahamas through Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Scientists attribute that the unprecedented strengthening of Hurricane Erin to climate change.

The storm marks the Atlantic’s first major hurricane of 2025 and the 11th Category 5 since 2016. This trend reflects the increasingly extreme hurricanes expected in the future with typical activity lasting through mid-October.