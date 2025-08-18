‘Stunning survival story’:California hiker rescued after 2 days trapped behind waterfall

Ryan Wardwell became trapped behind a waterfall at a popular California rappelling spot for two agonizing days before being rescued, authorities calling his tale “a stunning survival story.”

The 46-year-old went to waterfalls known as the Seven Teacups on August 10, 2025. He had plans to descend down, the primary law enforcement agency for Tulare country, California confirmed in a social media post.

However, the extreme hydraulics pressure of the waterfalls pushed him off his rappelling lines and he got trapped behind a cascade of the Kern River.

Law enforcement reportedly spent 11 August searching for him with infrared technology and aircraft.

Their prolonged efforts paid off as they have successfully found Wardwell the next day after flying a drone.

Wardwell was alive and conscious at the time rescuers spotted him.

A California highway patrol crew has successfully managed to lift him to safety to cap off what the Tulare County Sheriff’s office declared a “stunning survival story.”

He received treatment for minor injuries and dehydration and was reunited with the family.

The Tulare sheriff’s office released an official statement for the public stating, “To always be aware of their environment and capabilities, especially when navigating white water rivers like the one at the Seven Teacups."

“Stay safe, stay smart and stay alive.” he further added.