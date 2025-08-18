Prince William makes crucial decision on ‘Monarchy HQ’ ahead of ascension

Prince William, who is the next in line to the British throne, has set some big plans in motion for his reign as he begins the next phase as the future king.

It was revealed that the Prince of Wales has been prepared to take the throne at “a moment’s notice” as King Charles undergoes cancer treatment on a weekly basis.

Kensington Palace revealed that William and Princess Kate, along with their three children, will be moving to Forest Lodge later this year. Sources close to the couple shared that the Waleses had been testing out Windsor location to “see if it worked for them as a family”.

Hence, the royal couple has chosen a property at Windsor Great Park. However, Daily Mail’s royal editor, Rebecca English, shared that this means William will not move into Buckingham Palace even after his ascension to the throne.

The Palace, which is dubbed as ‘Monarchy HQ’, has been undergoing renovations worth £369 million of public funds.

Aides have been very prudent to comment on the matter and have stated that King Charles “intends” to live at the Palace but reports suggest he prefers his Clarence House.

Some sources believe that Charles and Camilla are well settled at their current home so it is unlikely that they will move into Buckingham. Meanwhile, William will be taking a more pragmatic approach by making Forest Lodge his family’s “long-term” home.

It has raised concerns about what will become of the Buckingham Palace. Rebecca explained that the Prince of Wales wants to use it for more government and charitable events. He is even willing to open it to tourists which would “generate funds for its future upkeep while lessening pressure on the public purse”.

The future King believes that his family comes first and he will be finding the “right balance between raising his family away from the public glare at Windsor with the presence required of him as a future, and eventual, head of state.”