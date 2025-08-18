Chris Hemsworth reveals 'toughest' challenge he faced with Ed Sheeran

Chris Hemsworth recently shared his exhilarating experience of drumming for Ed Sheeran in front of a massive crowd of 70,000 fans in Bucharest, Romania.

The actor, known for his iconic role as Thor, took on the challenge as part of his National Geographic docuseries Limitless: Live Better Now.

Hemsworth had no prior drumming experience before accepting the challenge. "I can do intense training, extreme cold, fasting, all of that, but learning to play the drums was way out of my comfort zone," he admitted in an interview with Screen Rant.

With the help of Parkway Drive's drummer, Ben Gordon, Hemsworth trained rigorously to master the instrument.

The actor's nerves were put to the test as he took the stage with Ed Sheeran. "It didn't come naturally to me, so I had to dig deep, embrace my fear and trust that all of the practicing I had done would pay off," Hemsworth shared.

Despite his initial doubts, he delivered a captivating performance during Sheeran's hit song Thinking Out Loud.

After the show, Sheeran presented Hemsworth with a tongue-in-cheek "Participation Award for Drumming Excellence," shaped like a hand holding drumsticks.

This lighthearted gesture highlighted the playful dynamic between the two celebrities, who have exchanged humorous gifts in the past, including a replica of Thor's hammer and a guitar.

The docuseries explores Hemsworth's journey as he pushes his physical and mental limits. The second season premiered on Disney+ and Hulu on August 15, featuring Hemsworth's drumming debut with Ed Sheeran, as well as other challenges like ice climbing in the Swiss Alps and training with South Korea's Special Forces.

The actor is set to reprise his role as Thor in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and star in a thriller alongside Lily James.