Florida truck crash: illegal U-turn on highway takes three lives

The Florida highway accident happened when a commercial semi truck driver named Harjinder Singh took an U-turn on an unauthorized route causing a minivan to burst into trailer tail.

St. Lucie County tragedy took the lives of all three passengers in a people mover van: driver aged 30, a 37-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man at spot, on August 12, 2025, while the truck driver and his colleague remained unharmed.

A clip went viral on social media as of August 17, 2025, showing moment of the tragic incident and after that Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) issued a press release regarding outcomes.

FLHSMV took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted: “State Troopers responded to a crash on Florida's Turnpike occurring in St. Lucie County."

Highway department found during on-going criminal investigation that it is evident, the driver of the commercial semi-truck carelessly, attempted to take a turnaround utilizing an unauthorized location and without concerns for the safety of others.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) findings revealed Harjinder Singh entered the United States illegally through the Mexico border in 2018 and obtained a driving licence in the state of California.