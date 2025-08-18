Messi shines on return as Inter Miami beats LA galaxy

Fans are thrilled as Lione Messi is "Back with a bang" after a short break.

The Inter Miami captain had once again made history by becoming the fastest football player to score 875 goals in his career.

Eight Ballons D’or winner made an immediate impact after a short injury layoff.

According to Miami Herald, Messi has achieved this score by finding the back of the net in their 3-1 win over LA Galaxy, on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Chase Stadium Florida, United States.

The 38-year-old Argentine football player made a triumphant return after skipping 3 matches in Inter Miami.

Leo Messi becomes World’s fastest player to hit 875 career goals

Leo Messi had suffered a minor thigh injury on August 02, 2025 during League Cup match against Club Necaxa.

Fastest player “La Pulga” once again made history by hitting 875th goal of his career in the shortest span of time.

While playing only for 45mins, the “All-time World’s Best player”, Messi scored the match-winning goal against the defending Major League Soccer MLS, LA Galaxy champions.

Messi becomes World's fastest football player to score 875 goals in his career.

It took 1,116 matches for Messi to mark 875 goals with a typical brilliant solo effort.

The Argentinean star clutched his first career goal at the age of 17 in 2005 while playing for Barcelona against Albacete.

Would Messi be able to beat Christiano Ronaldo’s staggering record?

It can’t be denied that the all-time top-scorer, Christiano Ronaldo had set the bar so high that it seemed impossible for other soccer players to beat the record.

The greatest of all times Al-Nassr star Christiano Ronaldo is the on the top with 938 goals as the world’s highest goal scorer but in a recent achievement, Messi seems to take the leap by beating the record soon.

Messi sits for only 63 goals behind the eternal rival Christiano Ronaldo,938 goal record

After scoring 875 goals in the latest match, Messi is close enough to break Ronaldo‘s record.

According to Goal, the Inter Miami captain now sits only 63 goals behind the eternal rival Christiano Ronaldo, who leads the all-time scoring list.

Furthermore, beyond scoring maximum goals, FC Barcelona star had also excelled in playmaking by recording 389 assists in the course of his career.

Additionally, by combining goals and assists he has contributed 1263 goals in his career so far.