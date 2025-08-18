Family's thrilling ride in driverless car in San Francisco goes viral

A San Francisco girl has been winning hearts online after sharing a heart touching video of herself taking her parents on a ride in a driverless car. Cool, right.
Apurva Bendre, a PhD student enrolled at the Indiana University School of Liberal Arts, specializes in Health Economics.
Besides her academic pursuits, she enjoys Kathak dance and is a skilled choreographer.
In a viral short clip, that Apurva shared on her Instagram handle, can be heard expressing her excitement, saying, “I’m so excited to take my parents in a driverless car!”
Apurva's parents were delighted as they experienced the futuristic ride with their proud daughter, who was not driving by herself.
Apurva posted the happy moment on social media, captioning: “Took my parents for a ride in a Waymo, a driverless car in San Franciso … and wow, that an experience!"
Apurva further added, while rating it safer than then manual car driving, “It felt safe and honestly more trustworthy than a manual driver. Our first 15-minute ride wasn’t enough…so we booked another one right after.”
Her post quickly sparked attention, garnering more than 102K views, and still counting.
Viewers were quick to celebrate the daughter-parent proud moment. One user commented, they must be absolutely thrilled with this experience!”
Another weighed in with, “So fun! What was their reaction?”
A third described it as “a generational trip,” while another person mentioned, “This is so heartwarming.”
Apurva isn’t the only; countless individuals try their best to make their parents proud.
Parents are a precious gift. No matter what circumstances we’re in, we should strive to bring happiness to their faces- that’s the beauty of life!
The Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University reveals that 15% chance of catastrophic Pacific coast disaster...
World Games 2025 started on August 7, 2025 and concluded on August 17, 2025
Surf Life Saving New South Wales closed the beach following the frightening incident
At first look, there appears to be no direct link between the term 'Bela' and the President Donald Trump
Skibidi comes from a viral YouTube animated series and is mostly used as a funny or random word
Pokémon Champions will be the main battle at next year’s World Championships