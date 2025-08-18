Know who're cop & criminal in MrBeast's new prison challenge video?

MrBeast ‘s latest challenge features a cop and a criminal who’ll spend 100 days-that’s over three months - in replica prison for a chance to win $500,000.

Sounds like an intriguing challenge!

MrBeast this time putting an unlikely duo to the test: a seasoned cop and a former convict.

They’re locked up together in a maximum-security prison replica for 100 days, with a hefty prize money of worth $500,000 hanging in the balance.

If they both stick it out, they’ll split the cash. But, if one of them cracks under the pressure, they both walk away empty-handed.

It’s a test of endurance and trust!

Crime doesn't pay, but this challenge might

100 days & $500k prize

James Donaldson or MrBeast announces that he has built a maximum-security prison, and the rules are if anyone leaves within next 100 days, then neither of them get anything.

The 100 days prison: Explained

MrBeast explained in a video that prison is a 1:1 replica with no joke, and the person that introduced as the criminal remarks that he’s got the "real" prison toilet.

Despite this, the prison MrBeast has introduced to his YouTube audience might be better than the real thing in some ways.

As the criminal participant mentioned, the accommodation comes with thicker mattresses and a pillow - luxuries they supposedly didn’t have in actual prison.

While the video shows how the two bond and manage to spend their time in prison, you might still be wondering who the cop and the criminal are in MrBeast’s new video. Don’t worry, we have got you covered:

Meet the cop and the criminal in MrBeast’s prison challenge video

Although, when the cop and the criminal first met, they introduced themselves just by their first names. Here’s the lowdown:

The Cop: Lenny, a seasoned police officer with 17 years of service, tasked with navigating the strict prison routine while adapting to being on the other side of the law.

The Ex-Con: Ian shares that he spent three years in federal prison. However, no last names for both participants are given.

Lenny casually mentions that he has never seen half a million dollars in his life, while Ian tells Beast that he owed that much when he got out of jail.

Elsewhere in the video, the cop and ex con - as they’re introduced - are seen trying to find common ground. Tensions rise when Ian is sent to solitary confinement, but it also provides a glimpse into Lenny’s life outside the prison walls. In a heartwarming moment, Lenny gets visited by his partner and three kids.

While not much else is known about the duo, MrBeast has received praise for pairing a cop with an ex-con in a prison setting, offering a unique glimpse into two vastly different worlds.

With over 50 million views in just one day, it’s clear that MrBeast’s video has resonated with a massive audience, thanks to one simple yet powerful factor: Its unique storytelling.