King Charles deals with new headache after stressful announcement

King Charles is facing a new setback as he received some distressing news from his beloved royal estate amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

Previously, the royal family’s annual Balmoral plans already spoiled due to the ongoing controversies surround Prince Andrew especially when they were supposed to relax and not fret over the next PR crisis.

Now, the monarch is facing another inconvenience as a record number of the stinging pests have infested Charles’s Sandringham estate. According to a report by The Sun wasps, along with bees and other bugs, have taken over the royal estate as warning signs are placed for visitors and tenants.

“King Charles is known for his love of the environment but everyone is aware too many wasps could be a problem for visitors,” a source told the outlet. “Wasps are a critical part of the eco-system and nobody wants to harm them.”

They added, “This year there have been far more than is normal, which is why it is a challenge.”

The monarch’s staff is now busy sealing off dustbins around the 20,000-acre estate. They are also placing signs that read: “Please be aware that wasp activity is currently high in this area.”

It is understood that the orders were given to staff to specifically place the signs near Sandringham House.