Watch: Plane crash-lands at Sydney Golf Club, pilot unharmed

A light aircraft recently made an emergency landing on an Australian golf course on Sunday.

The video clip of the incident going viral on social media shows the impact as the aircraft made its emergency landing.

It has been revealed that the pilot and the passenger escaped the accident without any serious injuries.

According to BBC News, the Piper Cherokee aircraft was on a training flight with an instructor and student on board as it crash landed at Mona Vale Golf Club in Sydney.

The cause of the aviation accident is unknown yet, however, authorities say that the matter is under investigation. The debris from the crash on the grass can be seen in the video clip.

In a statement to local media outlet, Manly Observer, authorities shared that both the instructor and the passenger received treatment for minor injuries and no serious injury was reported.

This comes amid increasing air accidents and air turbulence incidents across the world.

The plane turbulence has three main causes:

Convective (clouds or thunderstorms),

Orographic (air flow around mountainous areas)

Clear-air (changes in wind direction or speed)

According to a July report by Standard UK, eight commercial crashes have been reported in 2025.