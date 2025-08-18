Mega-Tsunami threat looms over US Pacific Coast in next 50 years

A groundbreaking study led by Virginia Tech geoscientist Tina Dura has revealed new details about the Cascadia Subduction Zone, a 600-mile fault line that is described as North America’s most dangerous tremulous threat.

The recent findings uncover a sobering picture of what could become one of the terrible catastrophes in American history.

Meanwhile, study results were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The three states including Alaska, Hawaii and Washington are at serious threat of experiencing mega-tsunamis in the next 50 years.

The colossal waves are expected to reach up to 1,000 and triggered by massive earthquakes.

Alaska and Hawaii are both vulnerable to natural disasters

Primarily, Alaska is under increased threat as it will face threats from both the earthquakes and climate induced landslides.

The study further suggests that there is a 9% chance of a magnitude 9.0 or greater earthquake could occur in the Aleutians within the next 50 years, which will potentially generate mega-tsunami waves reaching up to 75 feet.

Hawaii is reportedly also under increased risk as the Big Island’s active volcanoes, which are home to various volcanoes, are vulnerable to flank collapses.

These massive landslides in which huge sections of volcanoes circumscribe into the ocean, exposing immense amounts of water, and ultimately generating tsunamis that can affect coastal areas of Hawaii.

Potential approaches for US states to prepare for future challenges

Currently, the Cascadia threat is particularly challenging in terms of its unpredictability. However, there is a 15% probability to make it manageable over 50 years, but it represents a significant risk when considering the potential consequences.

Local authorities could play a pivotal role to improve public awareness campaigns so that people can survive initial earthquakes and tsunamis.

At this moment, early preparation is the best approach against the growing threat of an unpredictable mega tsunami.