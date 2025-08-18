Horror weather map shows 600-mile rainstorm set to hit UK

A horror weather map has painted a grim picture of weather patterns for the United Kingdom (UK) in less than next two weeks.

The worsening climate change effects are evident as the UK is currently battling the fourth heatwave of summer, with a recent yellow warning issued, and now the country is bracing for heavy rain.

The horror weather map shows that a 600-mile rainstorm is set to hit almost the entire country, sparing only eight counties

The eight counties predicted to escape the storm are:

Aberdeenshire Somerset Middlesex Kent Essex Suffolk Norfolk Cambridgeshire

As per the weather map, the rainstorm is expected to begin on August 27. The East Midland and southern Scotland are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall.

The country currently experiencing temperatures as high as 30C will see a major drop in mercury levels.

The weather is expected to drop as low as 5C in central Scotland and up to 10C in other parts of England.

The 600-mile rainstorm is expected to last around 24-hours, with it intensifying to around 3mm per hour in northern England on August 28.

The Express reports that the storm will move away from the south of the country afterwards.