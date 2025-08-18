Active shooting in Tremonton, Utah leaves three officers shot

A heavy police presence descended upon Tremonton in Box Elder County on Sunday, August 17, 2025, evening, following reports of an active shooter near David Drive and 300 East.

The police department has not released an official statement yet, but police scanner audio revealed that at least three officers have been shot during the incident.

As reported by a local news outlet, Box Elder News Journal, there has been an immediate law enforcement response to the incident, with witnesses describing a large number of patrol cars and possible gunfire.

The video of the mass patrol is all over the social media with unverified sources indicating that three officers have been injured, with two reportedly down and one suffering from a head injury. But officials have not confirmed these details.

The locals are requested to stay indoors as police secured the area.

Since there are no updates from the police department, the situation remains vague with no further details on the suspect’s identity and potential civilian casualties.

The incident has sparked concerns over police safety and gun violence in the community. Authorities are expected to provide more details as the investigation progresses.