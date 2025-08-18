Taylor Swift plays key inspiration for Livvy Dunne as a public figure

Livvy Dunne applauds Taylor Swift for navigating private life as a famous woman

Taylor Swift is not just a key popstar for the ages but also a role model for people in different spheres of life, as gymnast Livvy Dunne claims.

The 22-year-old model and social media influencer is currently dating star baseball player, Paul Skenes, admires the popstar’s, 35, relationship with the star athlete Travis Kelce and the way they still maintain privacy under the public eye.

“[Taylor] has her boyfriend that’s a professional athlete and my boyfriend is a professional athlete as well,” the former LSU gymnast told Page Six.

As a rising star, Dunne noted that she has a lot to learn from Swift, “And she has her own success and I have my own success, so I try to look at her perspective on things and how she handles criticism, how she navigates.”

Shedding light on the struggles of being the WAGs of professional athletes, Dunne said, “Being with a professional athlete in itself is difficult because they’re always traveling.”

Aside from her role as Kelce’s girlfriend, Dunne appreciates Swift for many other reasons, as she said, “I admire her in so many different ways. Her work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there and how the meaning behind everything is very admirable.”

The model called the Grammy winner a “trailblazer” and “savvy business woman,” gushing, “I love that.”