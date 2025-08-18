Meghan Markle receives brutal reality check from crisis expert

Meghan Markle’s latest achievement seemed to have caused quite a stir among royal fans and the Duchess of Sussex is not happy about it.

The infamous five-year Netflix deal worth $100 million has now been renewed with the Sussexes but it is being dubbed a major downgrade for the couple. The streaming giant is reportedly trying to make a ‘polite’ exit from the couple.

While the couple claimed in a statement that they are “proud” of the new deal, PR crisis expert shared that it serves as a rude awakening for Prince Harry and Meghan and their future in Hollywood.

“It’s not necessarily a humiliation, but it is a reality check for Meghan and Harry,” Dermot McNamara told The Mirror.

He added that it is also “a reflection of the ever-changing entertainment world” especially since streaming platforms have introduced a different approach to traditional television.

“Every network and streamers’ belts are tightening,” he explained. “Netflix wants to see sharper ideas and stronger delivery before committing to mega-budgets again.”

Even though the deal feels like a blow to the couple, the expert suggested that it is not all doom and gloom for the couple. He believes that the silver lining behind the deal is that it “could help Meghan and Harry define what they actually stand for, creatively.”

In the new deal, the streaming giant has resorted to ‘first look’ policy which allows them to decide whether to produce the project or not. The fine print suggests that the company is not obligated to fund each project the Sussexes come up like in the previous look.

The second season of With Love, Meghan is slated to released later this month and a documentary about the Masaka Kids will also come later this year.