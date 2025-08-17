King Charles defended by Queen's friend over 'talking to plants'

King Charles has been defended by a close friend of the late Queen Elizabeth for his unusual habit.

Lady Glenconner, 93, who served as maid of honour to the King's mother, shared an interesting detail about herself, saying she loves gardening just like King Charles.

Back in 1986, the then Prince of Wales confessed in a television interview that he talks to the plants in his garden. 'I just talk to the plants, really-very important to talk to them, they respond,' he said.

At the time, King faced criticism for his unusual habit, but Lady Glenconner has now spoken out in his defence.

'People used to laugh at the King for talking to his plants, but I do it all the time,' she told The Telegraph.

For the unversed, Lady Glenconner's full name is Anne Veronica Tennant.

She also revealed a personal connection, saying: 'It was my mother who taught him pottery and let him drive her Jaguar,' Glenconner revealed. One of the close friends also revealed that gardening has remained a staple pastime across much of the King's life.

'He sees the gardens as an important part of his legacy.'

This comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla were spotted together today on a drive to a church service near Balmoral castle.