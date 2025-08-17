Prince Andrew’s former flame reemerges with new wellness brand

Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend reinvents herself in wellness

Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend, Koo Stark, is stepping back into the spotlight with plans to launch her own wellness brand aiming to rival Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop empire.

The actress and photographer has filed an application with the Government’s Intellectual Property Office to trademark a business under “Kathleen Norris Stark trading as Koo Stark.”

Her venture is set to span everything from crystal therapies and tarot card readings to yoga, meditation services, aura photography, and cosmetics.

Among the more eye-catching products will be “Koo Stark yoni eggs,” intimate wellness items similar to Paltrow’s much discussed Jade Egg, which retails for nearly £50 on Goop.

Stark’s reinvention comes decades after her high profile romance with Prince Andrew.

The pair first met at a party in February 1981, and the Duke of York was even said to have considered proposing before family pressure brought the relationship to an end.

Koo Stark’s romance with Prince Andrew ultimately came to an end in 1983, reportedly due in part to her past acting roles in films such as Electric Dreams, Marquis de Sade’s Justine, and Eat The Rich.

Earlier this year, the 69-year-old made headlines again when she launched a £190 million lawsuit against the producers of Star Wars.

Stark played Camie Marstrap, a friend of Luke Skywalker, in the 1977 film A New Hope though her scenes were cut from the final release.

The footage has since resurfaced online, prompting her claim that her intellectual property rights were being exploited.

Away from the spotlight, Stark has continued her career as a photographer, showcasing her work in galleries while also contributing to arts and charitable initiatives.

As for Prince Andrew, he went on to marry Sarah Ferguson in 1986, though their marriage ended in divorce ten years later.