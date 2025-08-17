King Charles turns heads in dashing appearance amid William's Palace decision

King Charles buckled up his seat belt and took his wife, Queen Camilla, for a drive to a church service today.

This mark the first time His Majesty and Camilla have been spotted together this summer, as they headed to Crathie Kirk church, located near Balmoral castle.

Charles appeared upbeat as he waved to onlookers while driving his Audi to the service. At one point, Camilla smiled for photographs as she greeted members of the public alongside her husband.

The royal couple seemed to enjoy the ride as they donned smart outfits for the Sunday service.

It is worth noting that Crathie Kirk is a place the Royal Family often visits while staying at Balmoral.

For context, the King and Queen are currently in Scotland, enjoying some downtime as part of their annual holiday. This trip, originally scheduled for August, was delayed due to VJ Day commemorations.

This appearance comes amid reports that Prince William may not choose Buckingham Palace as his residence when he becomes King.

According to new claims reported in the Mail, seems unlikely that William will ever live there, with speculation that the Palace could instead be permanently opened to the public and reserved only for major state occasions.