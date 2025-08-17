Sarah Ferguson's bid to snag Prince William, Princess Kate's home shut down

Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are moving into the Forest Lodge

Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children’s new residence at the Forest Lodge was once Sarah Ferguson’s dream home.

The Duchess of York reportedly hoped to move into the eight-bedroom Georgian manor in 1998, just two years after her divorce from Prince Andrew. But her plans were quickly shut down.

The Daily Mail reported on August 17: “In 1998, two years after her divorce from Prince Andrew, it was reported that Sarah Ferguson wanted to move into Forest Lodge. But the proposal is said to have been vetoed by Prince Philip.”

Instead, Ferguson eventually settled at Royal Lodge, where she began living with Andrew in 2008 and has remained ever since.

Forest Lodge, meanwhile, has continued to attract high-profile tenants over the years, including Princess Margaret’s private secretary Lord Napier and, more recently, Alex Fitzgibbons and Swedish-American investor Cristina Stenbeck.

Now valued at £16 million, the 300-year-old property sits within Windsor Great Park and underwent a £1.5 million restoration in 2001. The Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out further renovations, with a planning application lodged in June revealing both internal and external work.

Kensington Palace confirmed over the weekend, “The Wales family will move house later this year.”

The couple are said to be renting the property privately and funding the renovations themselves, continuing their preference for no live-in staff.