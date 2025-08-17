Prince William, Harry bitter feud causes big problem for royal figure

Prince William, Harry's bitter feud causes big problem for royal figure

Prince William and Prince Harry caused trouble for a rare member of the royal family due to their never-ending feud.

The estranged royal brothers' close pal, Hugh Grosvenor, is double-minded in choosing the godfather of his newly born daughter.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Westminster announced the arrival of their first child on July 27.

In an official statement, the couple's spokesperson said, "They have named her Cosima Florence Grosvenor, who was born in London today, 27 July."

"Both the Duchess and Cosima are doing well. The Duke and Duchess now look forward to spending this special time together as a family."

Now, the Duke and Duchess faced a big problem in making a decision about who would be the godfather of their little one. As per the Times, they are in a "minefield."

Notably, Hugh is also reportedly the godfather of Prince George and Prince Archie.

However, Harry was not in attendance at the wedding ceremony of his good friend, whereas William made an appearance.

It will be interesting to see who will win the special position, Harry or William, amid their ongoing rift. , 7th Duke of Westminster