Oasis rocks Dublin in long-awaited Irish comeback after decades

Oasis took Dublin by storm over the weekend by performing their first Irish show in 15 years.

The legendary Britpop band made an unforgettable return to Ireland on Saturday, August 16, with an electrifying performance at Croke Park in Dublin, marking their first live show in the country since 2009.

Though Noel and Liam Gallagher were born in Manchester, England, their Irish heritage due to their parents Peggy and Thomas made the show feel like a homecoming, with the Dublin fans fully embracing the event.

Supporters packed the city wearing Oasis merch and attending tribute events, turning the area into nothing short of a festival-like celebration.

The band delivered a hit-filled 23-song set as part of their Live ’25 tour, with no major surprises except for the symbolic moment of the famously combative brothers: taking the stage hand-in-hand.

Opening acts included Cast and Richard Ashcroft, whose rendition of Bitter Sweet Symphony stood out as a powerful prelude.

Oasis’ return took longtime fans on a memorable trip down memory lane with a multi-generational moment that brought new and old audiences together.

The fan frenzy at every concert is proof of the band’s enduring influence and cultural legacy, even nearly three decades after their peak.

Liam even cheekily acknowledged the brothers' roots in Charlestown, County Mayo, further connecting the band to their Irish ties.